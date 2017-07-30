Phil Taylor claims 16th World Matchplay title in Blackpool

Phil Taylor won his 16th - and last - World Matchplay title with another stunning performance to see off Peter Wright.

The 56-year-old romped to an 18-8 win over Wright at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Having stunned world number one Michael van Gerwen on Friday, Taylor - who is set to retire at the end of the year - produced an 11-dart leg to go 9-6 up and then won the next three against the Scottish world number three.

Taylor won four legs in a row to move within one of victory, and after a 95 finish from Wright held his nerve on double 16.

"I feel good - I've loved every minute of it," Taylor told Sky Sports. "During the final I was watching every bit of body language of Peter...he showed every sign of being a little bit tired.

"I just put him under pressure - it was all I could do really.

"This has capped everything off for me - this couldn't have come at a better time for me.

"It's a bonus for me, for my grandchildren, for my fans. It's lovely, it really is.

"I'm finished now - it's enough."