Shaun Wane says Wigan will need to improve for Challenge Cup final

Wigan coach Shaun Wane was thrilled with his side's 27-14 victory over Salford that earned them a return trip to Wembley but says they will need to improve when they play Hull in the final.

Hull coach Lee Radford spoke in the immediate aftermath of his side's 43-24 win over Leeds of his desire for a re-match with the Warriors to enable them to avenge a 16-0 defeat in the 2013 final.

Wane, who was in his second season in charge of Wigan in 2013, says he was highly impressed with the Black and Whites' performance in the first semi-final.

"We need to improve," he said. "I thought Hull were outstanding. I texted Lee after game to tell him. Not many teams would have lived with them in the second half."

Wigan made the best possible start to their semi-final at Warrington, racing into a 12-0 lead inside 16 minutes thanks to tries from Oliver Gildart and Willie Isa but Salford struck back with two tries in three minutes from Greg Johnson and debutant Tyrone McCarthy and led 14-12 at the break.

The Super League champions also had Sam Tomkins sin-binned for a professional foul but, back to full strength for the start of the second half, they stepped up a gear and clinched a 33rd final appearance with tries from Michael McIlorum and Gildart.

"I'm very happy and very relieved," Wane said. "Without sounding cocky, I thought we deserved it. We had a few tries disallowed and had two spells with 12 men.

"I'm very proud of my players. I thought we did some really good things today. Salford challenged us."

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin said: "Salford came out firing but we got ourselves into the game and rolled with that for 15 to 20 minutes and got some points on the boar.

"We probably needed to do it for longer and we were a bit disappointed to give that lead away."

Salford coach Ian Watson was proud of his side's battling performance and says they will learn from their defeat.

"Things are bleak and upsetting now but going forward we should be proud of what we did," Watson said.

"These are the games we want to be involved in and as a club we will be involved in them again.

"We will learn from it. We've spoken about being on a journey and now we've got the Super 8s to look forward to.

"It was a big effort and we showed character to get back into it. Wigan won the energy battle in the second half and Sam Tomkins turned up massively."

Watson, who was without influential stand-off Robert Lui due to injury, was delighted with the debut of McCarthy as well as former New Zealand winger Manu Vatuvei.

"He is as big a signing as Manu," Watson said of the former Warrington and Hull KR forward. "He's a big game-player and the more guys like that in our group, the better we will be.

"I also thought Manu stood up well and gave us a new dimension."

Salford, who ended the regular season with six defeats from their last seven games, will seek to take their improved form into the Super 8s, while Wane insists his team will not be slackening off before Wembley.

"We've got Leeds in a massive game on Friday so there will be no sleep tonight for the coaching staff," Wane said. "We have to go there and get two points.

"We have got ourselves in position where we have to win these games. And we want to go to Wembley with some momentum."