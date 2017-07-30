Westley secures maiden Test 50 as England increase lead

England debutant Tom Westley completed a hard-earned maiden half-century as the hosts increased their lead to 331 on the fourth morning of the third Investec Test against South Africa at The Oval.

The tourists bowled tightly and partial cloud cover made batting awkward, as it has been throughout in this venue's 100th Test.

But after the loss of opener Keaton Jennings, ending a stand of 62, Westley (50 not out) and Joe Root joined forces for an unbroken 61 as England moved from 74 for one at the start of the day to a lunchtime 153 for two.

They therefore have a launchpad, with Root in situ and stroke-makers at the ready, to declare by tea if not before in pursuit of victory here to go 2-1 up in the series with one match to play.

No one worked harder than number three Westley, who reached 50 at his second attempt in Test cricket when he clipped Morne Morkel past mid-wicket for his ninth four from the 119th ball he faced.

His second-wicket partner Jennings needed none of the good fortune he had relied upon the previous day, assured in defence and middling the ball in measured attack until - just two short of his half-century - he finally got a ball with his name on it.

Kagiso Rabada found alarming bounce and the left-hander offered up a simple catch to gully.

Westley's struggle brought him just nine runs from 54 balls in 85 minutes, while 47 were scored at the other end.

But he did not panic, and Root was soon batting fluently too after taking 13 deliveries to open his account.