British Canoeing and UK Sport set up independent investigation into abuse claims

British Canoeing and funding agency UK Sport have jointly commissioned an independent investigation into claims the national governing body failed to respond to serious complaints made by athletes against a senior coach.

The investigation, which started on Tuesday, is being conducted by former Metropolitan Police Service officer Lance Spring, and he will report to a panel comprised of three lawyers - Lawrence Selby, Sara Fenoughty and Jane Aldred - with Selby acting as chairman.

These four have no connection to British Canoeing or UK Sport and have been selected by the arbitration service Sport Resolutions, which is supporting the investigation. The panel is aiming to complete its report by the end of October.

In a joint statement, British Canoeing and UK Sport said: " In April 2017 several allegations were brought to the attention of British Canoeing, including a number of concerns about past failings of the organisation to deal appropriately with matters that had been raised previously.

"British Canoeing acknowledges the seriousness of these allegations and has agreed with UK Sport to jointly commission an independent investigation into these allegations."

This news follows last week's announcement from the governing body that a coach in the high-performance team had resigned after an internal investigation into claims of grooming and sexual assault was adjourned a month ago.

The coach was not named for legal reasons but Press Association Sport understands a police investigation into the allegations continues.

Backed by generous National Lottery funding, the British canoeing team has become one of the best in the world, winning two gold medals and two silvers at the Olympics in Rio and three golds and two bronzes at the Paralympics.

However, British Canoeing is not the only national governing body to have faced claims of this nature, as Archery GB earlier this month suspended a coach after a complaint involving a young para-archer and British Swimming is investigating a coach after allegations of bullying from para-swimmers.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association has also recently conducted an internal investigation into claims of bullying, racism and sexism, and British Cycling was the subject of a high-profile independent investigation into allegations of bullying and discrimination.

:: If anyone wishes to provide further information in regards to the British Canoeing investigation they can do so in confidence by contacting Sport Resolutions at canoeing@sportresolutions.co.uk before September 8.