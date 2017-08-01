Gareth Berg signs Hampshire contract extension

Hampshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 36-year-old, who arrived from Middlesex in 2015, will remain at the Ageas Bowl until at least the end of the 2018 season.

Berg, who has scored over 4,000 runs and taken 230 wickets in first-class cricket, said: "I'm very proud to be playing for Hampshire and to be offered an extension means I get to keep contributing and trying to win games for this great club in all formats for the future.

"I'd like to think all the hard work from this winter has paid off where I focused on getting as fit as I've ever been in my playing career, putting in long, hard hours to sustain long periods in the field.

"We have a great set of players in our squad here and I truly believe we have a squad ready to take on anyone this year and for years to come."