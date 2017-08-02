Alastair Cook hails England's 'unsung hero' Moeen Ali

Alastair Cook has described Moeen Ali as England's "unsung hero".

Moeen has been a star performer for England as they take a 2-1 series lead into the final Investec Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday.

Their two wins came after decisive bowling performances from the off-spinner as he claimed a 10-wicket haul at Lord's and then took a hat-trick to secure victory at the Oval on Monday.

Moeen, who also scored 87 at Lord's, is the leading wicket taker in the series and Cook knows how important to the team he is.

"It has been an amazing series for Mo, he is a legend," the former captain told BBC Radio Four's Today programme.

" He is kind of the glue in our team, he is the unsung hero in one sense.

"He came into the side a few years ago when I was captain as a guy who could balance the side and bowl a little bit of off-spin and now he is the leading wicket taker in the series.

"His runs in the first game at Lord's, he got 80-odd, he has batted from one to eight.

"He is 'Mr Versatile' so his attitude to his game is great. He is certainly a unsung hero. His off-spin is actually very good, he's not Graeme Swann but his record is improving all the time."

Cook is enjoying life back in the ranks after calling time on his captaincy in January following the series defeat to India before Christmas.

England's record run scorer was at the helm for 59 Tests over four years but enjoyed the simplicity of just being told he was in the squad against South Africa, rather than being involved in the selection process.

"It was a little bit strange going to Lord's," he added. "The moment it hit me was when the first squad was announced, you get a phone call from the selectors saying whether you're in or you're out.

"I then looked at who'd they'd picked and just forgot about it. Then about an hour later I was thinking, 'Imagine how much work has gone into it and how much thought', and not sleepless nights but, 'Shall we go for him or shall we go for them?'.

"It has been good, it's been a good start for (captain) Joe (Root) and hopefully we can back up a good performance with another good performance."