Castleford coach Daryl Powell sets his sights on the League Leaders' Shield

Daryl Powell regards the League Leaders' Shield as the ultimate prize as his Castleford side aim to wrap up top spot in the early weeks of the Super 8s.

The Tigers finished the regular season 10 points clear of nearest challengers Leeds and realistically need just two more victories to become the first Castleford team to win the league.

But to be crowned Super League champions Powell's men must triumph in the Grand Final at Old Trafford in October.

There have been calls for greater recognition of Castleford's achievement and Powell agrees that more should be made of topping the table.

"It would be one of my biggest achievements," said the Tigers head coach ahead of Thursday's visit of St Helens.

"I don't buy into the theory that it's not valuable, I think it's hugely valuable. I think it's the biggest prize but it's not seen that way in rugby league at the moment.

"For this group of players it's very special because nobody has ever achieved it at this club before.

"We're in an unbelievable position to have a home game to get to a Grand Final and we've been pretty tough to beat here. It's important we maintain that (100 per cent) home record.

"This is the best possible game for us to start off because you can't go dipping your toe in against St Helens.

"It'll be a really tough game and we're going to have to be right at our best to win it. They're going to come and challenge us in every department. They're playing the best football they have all year.

"It'll be a cracking game. They're probably the form team in the comp at the minute."

Once Castleford secure the League Leaders' Shield they will turn their attention to reaching a first Grand Final and making more history.

With so much at stake, Powell does not anticipate a lull in the closing weeks of the Super 8s.

"That's the art of coaching and the mental side of the game as a player, to be able to keep going because it's not like that is it," said Powell, who confirmed Super League's top tryscorer Greg Eden is likely to be available again in early September.

"You've got a game to get to a Grand Final which is one of the biggest days in rugby league. I played in the first one when I was at Leeds and it's awesome to walk out and feel the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

"We've potentially got nine games left and you can almost touch the end of the season. That means you don't leave any stone unturned and do everything you need to do to keep yourselves in the right place."

St Helens begin the Super 8s just one point adrift of the play-off places after winning four of their last five games before the split.

"To draw Cas first up is as tough as you can get," said Saints head coach Justin Holbrook.

"But I'm looking forward to the boys playing them on Thursday. We have improved a lot as a team and it will be a good game.

"They have been streets ahead of others but we have fought our way into the second best points for and against and that is a positive for our team.

"We will keep working hard and if we can get a win it puts us in a good spot."