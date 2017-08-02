Determined Philander firing on all cylinders after mystery stomach ailment

Vernon Philander has arrived in Manchester hale, hearty and determined to help South Africa recover from their off-colour performance at The Oval.

The tourists badly missed the full assistance of Philander, who would surely have been in his element in the third Investec Test but for a mystery stomach bug which restricted him to 32 overs and left him bowling - by his own estimations - at only "70 or 80 per cent".

In tailor-made conditions under heavy cloud cover, which played into the hands of the seamers on both sides, Philander was therefore nursing a bout of frustration to go with his physical ailments.

While he was laid low, and even spent a night in hospital on a drip mid-match, South Africa went down by 239 runs and can only draw the series at best at Old Trafford.

Philander cut a much perkier figure on his arrival in the north of England.

Recalling his problems in the capital, he said: "It was either something I picked up or something I ate that really 'drilled' me for a couple of days.

"It was a tough week personally, but I'm looking forward to this one."

It was touch and go whether South Africa cleared him to play at The Oval - and unfortunately for Faf du Plessis' team, the gamble did not pay off.

"I think it probably got a lot worse having to bowl after losing quite a lot of fluids," added Philander.

"The night in hospital, being on a drip, really revitalised me. But then in the morning, it was (not good) again.

"Being on the loo for quite a bit, and having to go out to bowl, it was draining from a fluid point of view - because I couldn't really keep anything down.

"It was really bad, but I'm feeling a lot better now."

He and his team-mates have travelled in positive mood as they prepare for one last push of a tough tour which began in mid-May and will eventually extend to more than 12 weeks.

"We've got an honesty policy within the side, and we all admitted it wasn't our best Test match," Philander said of the collective performance at The Oval.

"We let ourselves down with the bat in the first innings ... so we're looking forward to correcting those mistakes in this one and hoping to go level in the series.

"There's everything to play for."

This series has been notable for lurching unstoppably one way or another at each venue - with England twice winning easily yet losing by 340 runs in between at Trent Bridge.

"We hope the trend keeps going," added Philander.

"It's a bit of a rollercoaster at the moment, the way it's been going and the margins of victory and defeat.

"But the boys are ready for this one.

"We've had a few hard chats ... and we hope to step up."

They will be reassured, of course, by Philander's improved health.

Asked if his compromised performance had a major bearing on South Africa's defeat, he said: "Yes ... any sort of bowler, if you can't go at 100 per cent and the conditions are suited for you as well ... it was really frustrating that you couldn't be out there and bowl longer spells.

"Being a part of the bowling fold, you're just a link missing.

"I'm obviously quite an important part of the line-up ... and bowling at 70 or 80 per cent I could feel that my intensity was missed.

"But there's no excuses. We lost a Test match ... and we need to step up come Friday."