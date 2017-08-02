Joe Thompson targets return to football after beating cancer again

Rochdale's Joe Thompson has his sights set on a return to the football field after beating cancer for a second time.

The 28-year-old announced in June he was in complete remission, having revealed in March that the nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma he successfully battled in 2013 had returned.

When he was first diagnosed with the disease, Thompson was back playing two months after announcing he was in remission.

While his return this time is not yet pencilled in, the midfielder has relished his return to pre-season training - even if it has meant less time at home with his wife and young daughter.

He told Press Association Sport: "I'll have a look at the fixtures and see when I can realistically get back. That was my carrot at the end of it.

"There's one thing you really have to hone in on. What motivates you? Mine was family. They were going to get me through it. But I think my family know they don't have Joe without football.

"I've needed to get in and around the lads again. You do want some normality.

"I got the normality back at home, my little girl got used to daddy being back at home and my wife wasn't having to do as much around the clock work with me.

"My life has got a lot of women in it. I've been surrounded by my little angels but it was nice to just have lads' chat and banter!"

In the six weeks since his all clear, Thompson has attempted to battle back to fitness.

"It took me a little bit of time," he said. "Initially it was two steps forward, one step back. I was still being quite sick at home, but that's just the effects of the treatment and the chemotherapy.

"My energy levels were not brilliant. But the penny dropped two weeks ago and everything started feeling a little bit easier so I got myself back into the football club as soon as possible."

Thompson admitted his main emotion after learning the cancer had returned was anger but he soon had the football community supporting his fight.

He said: "I'm truly grateful to everyone from top to bottom. I had lads in the Premier League messaging me off their own back. Things like that don't get highlighted enough.

"Stiliyan Petrov, Alan Stubbs, no one's invincible. I think fans do see that in a footballer, they put them on a pedestal and think they are unbreakable, but they're not. Cancer affects everyone, unfortunately.

"Football's massively helped me out. I'm truly grateful for all the support that I've had. It's no surprise I'm standing before you with all that support behind me.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed speaking to young lads, I spoke to Man City, spoke to Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan have invited me.

"I do feel that is something I might have to do after football. But it will also mean Joe stays in football, still doing good work and giving people hope in a way."