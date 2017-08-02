facebook icon twitter icon
Kyle Edmund beats Hyeon Chung to reach second round of Citi Open in Washington

British number two Kyle Edmund was a convincing first round winner in the Citi Open, seeing off Hyeon Chung in straight sets.

Edmund, the world number 41, beat his South Korean opponent 6-3 6-1 in 57 minutes at Washington's Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

The 22-year-old needed little more than half an hour to wrap up the first set and two early breaks in the second set him on the way to a second round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.