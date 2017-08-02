Phil Jagielka signs new Everton contract

Everton captain Phil Jagielka has penned a one-year contract extension to keep him at Goodison Park until 2019.

The 34-year-old moved to Merseyside from Sheffield United a decade ago and has represented England on 40 occasions.

He had been linked with a transfer away this summer but boss Ronald Koeman is light on defenders due to long-term injuries to Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori.

Jagielka has now committed his future to the Toffees to give Koeman some relief, with the Merseyside club announcing the news on their official website on Wednesday evening.