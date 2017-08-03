Athletics' new integrity unit bosses say it must work to save sport from crisis

Athletics will not emerge from its bribery-and-doping-related crisis until it uncovers a scandal themselves and prosecutes the wrongdoers, according to the sport's independent integrity unit.

Set up in April, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has replaced the in-house anti-doping department at world athletics' governing body the IAAF.

Led by the former head of the Australian Football League's integrity unit Brett Clothier and ex-World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) chief David Howman, the AIU is responsible for all aspects of the IAAF's drug-testing programme, as well as guarding against corruption in bidding contests, spot-fixing and all other forms of cheating .

The IAAF has spent the last two years trying to repair its reputation after the damage caused by the 17-year reign of former president Lamine Diack.

Replaced by Lord Coe in 2015, Diack and his circle of advisers and family members are now under criminal investigation in France for bribing officials, covering up positive drug tests and manipulating votes.

Since his promotion, Coe has had to defend himself against criticism that he failed to spot any of the alleged wrongdoing, that he was too close to the Diack group during his run for the presidency and the potential conflict of interest because of his links with American sportswear giant Nike.

The former Conservative MP and chairman of London 2012's organising committee has rejected these claims and forced through radical changes to how the IAAF is run, doubled its anti-doping budget and now established an independent body to hold the IAAF to account.

Speaking to Press Association Sport ahead of the World Championships in London, Howman said it was clear to all in the sport that the AIU must work.

"That's the responsibility on our shoulders that we've got to bear because they are relying on us," said Howman.

"Look, they're in crisis. Perhaps not as much as they were two years ago but they're still not out of it, are they?"

Earlier this week, Coe told reporters he did not agree that doping was athletics' biggest problem, saying he thought his main challenge was making sure the sport remained relevant. This comment received criticism on social media but Howman understands what he was getting at.

"We, the AIU, don't have a responsibility to ensure the sport develops in the way that he has," said Howman.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the sport is developed with high values and the bad guys are found out. He is speaking with a different landscape.

"Doping in our area is still a problem and because it's so much more visible than some of the other aspects we'll look at, like spot-fixing, it will remain a problem until, dare I say it, the numbers go down.

"You're never going to win the war but we want to win more battles to make sure culture change is achieved and the athletes of the future come into the sport with a totally different attitude."

Howman, who stood down after 13 years as WADA's director general in 2016, is the chair of the AIU's five-strong board, while Clothier runs it on a day-to-day basis.

He will eventually have a staff of 15 - housed in the same building as the IAAF in Monaco but on different floors and with a separate entrance - and an annual budget of eight million US dollars (£6.1million).

Clothier told Press Association Sport: "The people we have inherited from the anti-doping unit are great but they're under-resourced. We're going to change that.

"We're determined to have our own intelligence and investigations capability. The first step for us towards credibility will be when we can uncover our own scandals and investigate them effectively ourselves."

In terms of its strategy, Clothier and Howman said the AIU would not simply rack up big numbers by testing hundreds of athletes at major championships but would pursue an intelligence-led approach that responds to risk and fills in any gaps left by national agencies.

Clothier also explained the AIU would monitor betting markets during the World Championships, which run from August 4 to 13, to assess how vulnerable the sport is to manipulation and then "harden up" its defences against any spot-fixing threats.