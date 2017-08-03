Cousins lauds 'remarkable' Coomes comeback from serious knee injury

Former Olympic champion Robin Cousins has hailed British ice dancer Penny Coomes who returned to competition on Thursday just 13 months after a fall in training which shattered her kneecap into eight pieces and left her fearing she would never skate again.

Coomes and her partner Nick Buckland took part in the IJS Sheffield event as part of the rebuilding process which they expect to culminate in a serious medal challenge at what will be their third consecutive Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang next February.

Cousins, who won gold in Lake Placid in 1980 and is now high performance manager at the National Ice Skating Association, told Press Association Sport: "The one word I would use to describe Penny's comeback, irrespective of what happens this season, is remarkable.

"I don't think I've ever known anyone like her, who is so diminutive and potentially so fragile, and yet such a tiger inside. It doesn't seem to matter what knocks them as a team, they come back stronger. This has been a real test of their mettle and it will be an emotional return."

The 28-year-old Coomes endured two operations to wire her kneecap back together and despite getting back on the ice for the first time just four months later, suffered further setbacks in her recuperation process which led some doctors to believe her career could be over.

The accident happened during an attempt at a routine lift at a training session in Michigan last June, and came just three months after the pair, who finished 10th at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, had achieved their highest career score at the 2016 World Championships.

Coomes said: "Other people were telling me my career might be over but I never really considered it because I didn't want to go out like that. I have always had such a fierce drive that the more they said things like that, the more it drove me on to prove them wrong.

"I wouldn't go as far as saying I never had my doubts. I was very ill during my recovery and suffered a number of very painful setbacks. At one point I was laid up in bed for 16 weeks when all I wanted was to be in a position when I get back out there on the ice.

" We have had our injury problems but it is well known that adversity makes you stronger and we have had more time to work on other things, in particular our mental strengths. As a result I believe we are in a very strong position heading towards the qualifying event for Pyeongchang."

Having benefited from working with another former Olympic champion, Christopher Dean, on aspects of their choreography, Coomes and Buckland expect to confirm their qualification for Pyeongchang at the qualifying event in Obersdorf, Germany, in September.

Buckland added: "It is certainly inspiring to see what Penny has been through. It puts everything in perspective and has certainly made us stronger. We have been to two Winter Olympics and we would not have gone through all this if we did not believe we had a great chance."