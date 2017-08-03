John Terry to make Aston Villa bow against Hull

John Terry will make his Aston Villa debut against Hull at Villa Park on Saturday evening in front of the television cameras.

The former England and Chelsea centre-half will captain Villa this season after signing a one-year contract over the summer following his departure from the Premier League champions. Fellow new arrivals Sam Johnstone, Glenn Whelan, Chris Samba and Ahmed Elmohamady, signed from Hull last month, are also in contention to make their debuts.

Villa boss Steve Bruce has injury absentees elsewhere though with last season's leading scorer Jonathan Kodjia set to miss the opening month of the campaign after undergoing an ankle operation.

Jack Grealish will be out for at least three months after requiring kidney surgery following a collision with Watford's Tom Cleverley last weekend while fellow midfielder Mile Jedinak saw his troublesome groin problem return over the summer and will miss the opening two weeks of the campaign.

Hull head coach Leonid Slutsky expects strikers Abel Hernandez and Adama Diomande to be fit for his first game in charge.

Hernandez and Diomande sat out an open training day in midweek due to slight knocks, but the Russian boss has confirmed both will be in contention.

Evandro is doubtful as he struggles to shake off a hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined for three weeks, but fellow midfielder David Meyler could feature after recovering from knee surgery in April.

New signings Ola Aina, Kevin Stewart, Ondrej Mazuch and Michael Hector are all poised to make their debuts and a fifth new recruit, Frazier Campbell, could feature after returning to the club on a permanent basis last month.