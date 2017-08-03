Leeds full-back Jack Walker signs three-year deal after making U-turn

Teenage full-back Jack Walker has performed a U-turn and committed his future to Leeds.

The 17-year-old last month rejected the offer of a full-time contract after failing to receive assurances from the club over his position in the team.

But the two parties have now come to an agreement, with Walker signing the three-year deal that was originally offered to him.

"I know there has been a lot of speculation and I just wanted to make sure I was making the right call in committing for the next three years," said Walker, who will be included in the Rhinos' 25-man first-team squad for 2018.

"I'm really happy things have been finalised and becoming a full-time player with my hometown club and this group of players is a dream come true for me."

The youngster has made a big impression this year deputising at full-back for Ashton Golding, scoring five tries in seven appearances.

Walker had expressed his concern that he would struggle to make the position his own after current number one Golding signed a new long-term contract in May.

Gary Hetherington claimed Walker had "requested assurances that are never given to any player" but the Leeds chief executive suggested he is now willing to fight for his place in the side.

"Jack has stated his commitment to the club and his desire to progress through to and into our first team and he now has the opportunity," said Hetherington.

The Rhinos have also announced that 18-year-old centre Alex Sutcliffe, who made his first-team debut in the recent defeat at Wigan, has agreed a new four-year contract.

"They are both setting out on their professional journey and the opportunity is there for them to follow in the footsteps of the many academy graduates who have gone on to be champions at this club," said Leeds head coach Brian McDermott.

"The common factor between all academy players who progress into regular first-team players is that they share a common trait based on the philosophy of 'what can I do for the club?' rather than 'what can the club do for me?'.

"The challenge for all young players is to grab that chance with both hands and do everything possible to be part of that elite group, and hopefully Jack and Alex can do that now."