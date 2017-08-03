Manu Tuilagi named in Eddie Jones' England squad for training camp

Manu Tuilagi has been named among a 37-man England squad for a three-day training camp that starts this weekend.

The powerful Leicester centre last represented England in 2016, having seen his career disrupted by serious injury setbacks that sidelined him for long periods of domestic and international action.

Seven of England's sizeable 2017 British and Irish Lions contingent - Dan Cole, Owen Farrell, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Jack Nowell, Kyle Sinckler and Anthony Watson - will each spend one day in camp, but not train, only taking part in medical check-ups and various reviews.

England's eight other Lions from this summer have opted to remain on their summer break.

Nine players who made their Test debuts on England's successful summer tour of Argentina in June are called up - Tom Curry, Piers Francis, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Lozowski, Jack Maunder, Denny Solomona, Sam Underhill, Harry Williams and Mark Wilson.

And there is also an opportunity for 18-year-old Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith, who was involved in some sessions during England's Brighton training camp at the end of last season.

Elsewhere, Saracens number eight Billy Vunipola, who missed the Lions tour to New Zealand because of injury, and Leicester scrum-half Ben Youngs, a Lions absentee for family reasons, are also included.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: "We are at an incredibly important stage with two years to go to the Rugby World Cup in Japan, and there is still a big step to make if we want to be the number one team in the world.

"We are going to have to be meticulous in preparation in everything we do as we build towards Tokyo, and that is why this camp is vital ahead of this season.

"The players, coaches and staff will use these three days to reconnect and ensure we are all clear on what our priorities and expectations are ahead of the Premiership season, as well as the upcoming Old Mutual Wealth Series (in November)."

The Teddington camp from August 5-7 will involve medical check-ups, functional and rugby training, planning meetings and individual reviews as England begin their preparations for the November Tests against Argentina, Australia and Samoa.

Jones will stage another training camp in Oxford next month, announcing his autumn squad in late October before a week-long training trip to Portugal.

England training squad: Backs - M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), N Earle (Saracens), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester), P Francis (Northampton), A Lozowski (Saracens), H Mallinder (Northampton), J Marchant (Harlequins), J Maunder (Exeter), J May (Gloucester), J Nowell (Exeter), R Wigglesworth (Saracens), H Slade (Exeter), M Smith (Harlequins), D Solomona (Sale Sharks), M Tuilagi (Leicester), A Watson (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester).

Forwards - D Cole (Leicester), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), T Curry (Sale Sharks), T Dunn (Bath), C Ewels (Bath), E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton), N Hughes (Wasps), N Isiekwe (Saracens), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Robshaw (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath), H Williams (Exeter), M Wilson (Newcastle), B Vunipola (Saracens).