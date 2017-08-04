Amir Khan announces intention to split with wife Faryal

Amir Khan has announced he is splitting from his wife Faryal in a series of angry tweets.

In a situation that unravelled quickly on Friday afternoon, Khan made repeated mentions of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who was quick to distance himself from the dispute.

Khan, the former unified light-welterweight champion, started the sequence, tweeting that he had agreed to split with wife Faryal Makhdoom Khan, who he married in 2013.

He tagged Joshua in a tweet which read: "Faryal moved on quick. Always mentioned to me how much she wanted to be with another guy, from all people another boxer @anthonyfjoshua".

And although Amir Khan made no specific accusations about Joshua, the 27-year-old quickly tweeted a link to the video of Shaggy's song 'It wasn't me' before adding: "Bantz aside, I hope you guys can resolve your situation or this is a hack as we have never even met! Plus I like my women BBW #ItWasntMe".

Press Association Sport understands the tweets were sent by Amir Khan and his management have been contacted for comment.