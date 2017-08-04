England bat first as South Africa replace injured duo Philander and Morris

England captain Joe Root opted to bat first in the fourth and final Investec Test, with South Africa seamers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris missing with back injuries.

The Proteas brought in Duanne Olivier and Theunis de Bruyn but the absence of Philander, their form bowler on tour, will be a big miss at Emirates Old Trafford.

The hosts were unchanged as they looked to close out the series, which they lead 2-1 after victory at the Kia Oval last time out.

The day's play started with an on-field presentation for James Anderson, whose name now adorns the Pavilion End at his home ground.