UK Athletics chief Ed Warner defends his record on coaching

Ed Warner has defended his legacy as UK Athletics chairman amid criticism from Jessica Ennis-Hill's former coach Toni Minichiello.

Warner is stepping down from the role this year after over a decade in charge but has been accused by Minichiello of overseeing the "destruction of coaching" during his tenure.

Minichiello, who coached Ennis-Hill to Olympic gold in 2012 and three World Championship gold medals, claims he spoke to Warner about the future of British coaching but nothing was done to improve the programme.

Minichiello said on Thursday: "I sat with Ed Warner in a hotel in Berlin and he said to me: 'Britain only has two world-class coaches, what are we going to do?'"

Warner, who is also the co-chair of London 2017, defended his approach to the issue by highlighting a couple of former athletes who are being nurtured into coaches.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, Warner said: "We're bringing on lots of young coaches, lots of apprentice coaches, and I'll give you two examples; Kelly Sotherton and Christian Malcolm.

"They are both former athletes who are on the programme. There's a whole new generation coming through.

"Toni is probably the deepest thinker in coaching in athletics. He's hugely influential, his views carry enormous weight and I respect them greatly but we're going about it a different way than Toni would like to.

"Toni is forging a dual career now, he is a renaissance man for our sport, he's going to be on the BBC commentating for the next 10 days and people should stop and listen to what he has to say."