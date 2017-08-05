Almaz Ayana claims crushing 10,000 metres victory by 46 seconds

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana claimed a crushing 10,000 metres victory by a staggering 46 seconds in her first race in 11 months at the World Championships in London.

The Olympic champion, who set the world record of 29 minutes 17.45 seconds in taking gold in Rio, clocked 30mins 16.32secs to land another global crown.

Silver medallist Tirunesh Dibaba took silver in 31:02.69.

Ayana's second 5,000m was astonishing, her time for the second half of the race of 14m 24.94s quicker than her own championship 5,000m record.

"That was utter dominance from Ayana," Paula Radcliffe said on the BBC. "She finished with a fast time, but the first 5k was pretty pedestrian. To finish that quickly - no wonder she destroyed the field.

"It is scary she can come out and run that fast off no racing and doubts about her fitness."

Last summer the 25-year-old declared himself "crystal clear" when forced to answer doping doubters after obliterating the 23-year-old world record in Rio.

"My doping is my training, my doping is Jesus. Otherwise, nothing," she said then.

On Saturday's run, she said: "I am very happy to win this title, much more than when I won the Olympic gold because I have been sick this year and didn't expect it."