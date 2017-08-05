Belgian Thomas Pieters surges into lead at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Ryder Cup star Thomas Pieters took an adventurous route to the top of the leaderboard on day three of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron.

Pieters began the third round two shots off the lead held by US PGA champion Jimmy Walker, but quickly surged clear of the field thanks to four birdies in the first five holes at Firestone Country Club.

After a 330-yard drive helped set up a birdie from eight feet on the first, Pieters hooked his drive on the par-five second so far off line that it finished in the middle of the third fairway.

But from 250 yards away the big-hitting Belgian fired his approach onto the green to set up a two-putt birdie, before almost spinning his approach to the third back into the hole.

Pieters, who won a record four points on his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine last year after being given a wild card by European captain Darren Clarke, then holed from six feet on the fifth.

At nine under par the 25-year-old enjoyed a three-shot lead over world number two Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Knox, Zach Johnson and Scott Hend, with Walker and Rory McIlroy among a group of players two shots further back.

Knox had birdied the first three holes in his second round and again made a flying start, the 32-year-old Scot picking up shots on the first, second and fourth in his pursuit of a second World Golf Championship title.

Walker, who will defend his US PGA title at Quail Hollow next week, had bogeyed the first and ran up a double bogey on the sixth, while McIlroy had birdied the second before giving the shot back on the sixth.