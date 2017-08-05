Eddie Jones warns Kyle Sinckler against repeat of Lions tour misdemeanour

Eddie Jones has warned Kyle Sinckler not to make any repeat of the off-field mistakes that saw him arrested at the end of the British and Irish Lions tour.

The England head coach vowed Sinckler will find himself in "strife" if he does not learn from the chastening experience that followed the Lions' 15-15 draw in the third Test in New Zealand last month.

Harlequins prop Sinckler was arrested but released without charge just hours after the Lions series ended in a draw, with Auckland police escorting him back to the tourists' team hotel.

Sinckler was arrested for "minor disorder" during a night out in central Auckland, and Jones has warned England's players to be more careful about where they let off steam.

"It is not a black mark against him but it will be if he does it again," Jones said of Sinckler's arrest.

"Everyone can tell you what you shouldn't do but you have got to experience it yourself.

"It's a good lesson to have and I think everyone will see that and learn from it. If they don't learn from it they are in strife.

"After the tour he's got to pick his foot up a little bit better. During the tour he was asked to play a role for them and I think he did pretty well.

"He's got to understand that the team comes before the individual. If we wants to develop his rugby career, that'll be the big thing for him.

"You need to pick the right place to have a drink. After the third Test for the Lions you don't go to a crowded club in Auckland. You're going to have every idiot in Auckland wanting to take him on because they know he's a hot head.

"There'll be some bloke saying to his mate, "hey, go and talk to that idiot over there". Experience teaches you that.

"The experienced players don't go to those clubs. They find a quiet place to have a drink because they know that night's going to be volatile and some Kiwi will want to make a name for himself.

"It's not a black mark against him but it will be if he does it again. It's a part of the learning experience."

England fell into hot water for their off-field antics at the 2011 World Cup, where Mike Tindall was heavily criticised for his part in a Queenstown night out in New Zealand in a club that offered "dwarf tossing" as entertainment.

Current England boss Jones admitted 2011 remains a cautionary tale, and believes his senior players must police the squad's off-field discipline.

"We like to leave the off-field stuff to the senior players," said Jones.

"At the end of the day you have got two periods with the team: you have the nine to five where the coaches are heavily involved and you have got the five to nine where the coaches are not heavily involved.

"In that period is where the senior players are instrumental."

Asked about the impact of England's problems in 2011, Jones said: "It is significant, absolutely significant, in today's environment where everyone has got a mobile and taking a photo.

"The guy (Darron Gibson) who plays for Sunderland was out having a few drinks and someone sticks a phone in front of him and he let's go. Probably the 10 pints helped him relax a bit.

"You have got to be on your game. That comes back to the senior players. They have got to know that bloke has had 10 pints and he has got to go home or you don't let him speak."

Reiterating he will leave his England post after the 2019 World Cup, Jones hinted he is no longer interested in the British and Irish Lions coaching job in 2021.

Warren Gatland led the Lions to the drawn series in New Zealand, then refused to rule out another stint at the famed tourists' helm.

Jones has previously insisted he would field all offers after his England stint but has now hinted at a change of heart.

Asked if he is still leaving England after the next World Cup, Jones said: "Yeah definitely. I have no intention to do anything else.

"I have go to look at the cricket tours mate; what's on then?

"It is a long way to watch a Lions tour from Barbados. I will let Warren Gatland put his hat in the ring."

Asked if he does not fancy the Lions job, Jones said: "No."