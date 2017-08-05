England's Jonny Bairstow down about making 99 but happy to prove his worth

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow admitted he was "desperately disappointed" to not reach three figures with the bat as England put themselves on top during the second day of the final Test against South Africa.

The Yorkshire batsman fell short of his fourth Test century after off-spinner Keshav Maharaj trapped him in front, but 27-year-old was given out despite reviewing the decision.

He told Sky Sports Cricket about the dismissal: "There were a few expletives (when the decision was given). I'm delighted to get 99, but desperately disappointed at the same time to to not jump up another tally and another hundred in Test cricket.

"That's why I reviewed it but that was the case. I'm desperately disappointed for everyone to be honest. It's twice now against South Africa that I have got out in the 90's but so be it. I t's one of those things.

"If you said I would get 99 last night when I was out with dinner with family then I would have snapped your hand off at it.

"(But) I'm just pleased to be scoring runs and be out in the middle for periods of time and hopefully put us into a position where we can win the series.

Bairstow hailed his side's performance as the hosts gained the upper hand after posting 362 earlier in the day, with the Proteas sitting at stumps on 220 for nine.

He added: "It has been a great day for us. In the start, at the huddle, we said 'let's go out, let's bat and get up 300-350 and see how far we can get'.

"We didn't actually bat the first session which was our aim but we came out and took some wickets, which was fantastic."

Bairstow also took his 100th dismissal during the second day of play when he held onto Hashim Amla's inside edge off the bowling Toby Roland-Jones.

"I'm delighted. You go back to Australia when I first kept wicket, I hadn't even kept wicket for a full first-class season for Yorkshire and with what people were saying," he said.

"It was quite tough to be honest. Getting criticised for an area of work that you haven't necessarily be put through your paces at county level and working really hard to do it is really difficult, but at the same time, when you get the rewards for working hard, it is really rewarding."

South Africa seam bowler Duanne Olivier believes it will be difficult to overturn England's advantage but hopes lady luck is on the Proteas' side.

He said: "Unfortunately the team is 2-1 down in the series and hopefully tomorrow we can salvage something, so it can turn the match on its head and put ourselves in the driving position.

"Hopefully we can get a 30-40 run partnership tomorrow from the 10th wicket and then come out all guns blazing with the ball. And who knows? Hopefully we can bowl them out for 80.

"Having said that, they have been dominant throughout the series but sometimes luck can go our way."

Olivier took the prized wicket of Joe Root during the first innings, in addition to the dismissal of Keaton Jennings, with the 25-year-old proving himself to be an ample replacement for the absent Vernon Philander.

"I've just tried to be consistent," he said. "My plan is to just hit the length as often as planned and hopefully natural variation can help you.

"When it skids and turns I can't control that, so I'm just trying to control what comes out of my hand.

"The bowlers bowling over to the right-handers help a lot in creating the rough but it's just trying to hit the rough. We don't know what's going to happen. If I don't know, the batsman won't know.

"I'm just trying to hit the line with length and pace and hopefully that creates some assistance from there. "