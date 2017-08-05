How Twitter reacted to Usain Bolt's defeat

Justin Gatlin gatecrashed Usain Bolt's finale to silence and shock the London Stadium and claim the 100 metres World Championship title.

The American - booed throughout after his previous doping bans - won a highly-charged race in 9.92 seconds as Bolt could only come third on Saturday.

Christian Coleman completed an American one-two in 9.94 secs, with Jamaican Bolt crossing the line in 9.95.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at how Twitter reacted to Gatlin's win.

"Bolt looked sluggish in the SF. Carried it into final and got turned over. Gatlin silenced the whole stadium. Love it when an upset happens." - Controverisial footballer Joey Barton enjoyed seeing Gatlin race to victory.

"Bolt the Goat" - Grime artist Stormzy still thinks the Jamaican is the greatest sprinter of all time.

"Well that was unexpected. Bolt still GOAT