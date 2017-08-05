Katarina Johnson-Thompson starts brightly in London heptathlon bid

Katarina Johnson-Thompson made an impressive start to the heptathlon at the World Championships in London by clocking 13.33 seconds in the 100 metres hurdles on Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old produced the second fastest time of her career, just 0.04secs outside the personal best she set earlier this year, to claim 1,075 points and take sixth place after the first of seven events.

Olympic champion and gold medal favourite, Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium, clocked 13.54s for 1,044 points.

Johnson-Thompson was a star-struck 19-year-old at the 2012 Olympics but, after being dubbed Jessica Ennis-Hill's natural heir for so long, is now expected to deliver medals on the big stage.

The last two years have not gone to plan, though, with her failure to record a leap in the long jump ending her hopes at the World Championships two years ago, while a sixth-placed finish at last year's Olympics left her in tears.

Since then she has made drastic changes to revitalise a stuttering career, making the bold move to split with her long-term coach Mike Holmes and leaving her home city of Liverpool to switch to a training base in Montpellier.