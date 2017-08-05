Pochettino plays down Trippier injury

Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful the ankle injury suffered by Kieran Trippier on the eve of the new Premier League season is not serious.

The full-back lasted only 41 minutes of Tottenham's 2-0 friendly win over Juventus after twice being hurt in tackles with Alex Sandro.

Trippier left the ground on crutches, but Pochettino told a press conferences: " We need to assess him on Monday and then we will see.

"Now the feeling is good. It's true that he has crutches, but it's good. We hope that it is not a big issue."

Spurs sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer knowing they had a high-class right-back option in Trippier, signed from Burnley two years ago.

Trippier first needed treatment after only four minutes but was able to continue and set up the opening goal for Harry Kane.

But he went down again five minutes before half-time and this time was forced to leave the pitch for good, with Kyle Walker-Peters, a 20-year-old with no Premier League experience, replacing him.

It was a sour note on an otherwise uplifting afternoon for Spurs, with Christian Eriksen also netting in a 2-0 victory.

Spurs have not made a signing yet this summer, and Pochettino insisted Trippier's injury would not change his recruitment plans.

He said: "We are working, trying to add some players to the squad. But that does not change our idea.

"Our idea was, the same as before, to try to provide the team with more strength and try to sign a few players before the end of the transfer window."