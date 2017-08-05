facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
Usain Bolt in numbers

Usain Bolt's last individual race ended in defeat to his long-time rival Justin Gatlin in the World Championships 100 metres final in London.

Usain Bolt could not add an 11th world title
The Jamaican sprinter still has plenty to look back on with pride and h ere, Press Association Sport reviews his career in numbers.

9.58 - Bolt's 100m world record (in seconds), set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

19.19 - his 200m record (secs) from the same Championships.

36.84 secs - he holds a complete set of sprint world records after Jamaica's relay efforts at the London 2012 Olympics.

27.79 - Bolt's fastest recorded speed (mph) on the track. It was measured from his time of 1.61 seconds for the 60-to-80m split in his record 100m run in Berlin.

8 - Olympic gold medals on Bolt's record. He lost another from the 4x100m relay at Beijing 2008 when team-mate Nesta Carter failed a retrospective drugs test.

7.1million - followers on Instagram.

11 - world titles.

4 - times Bolt has been named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

6 - he has been named IAAF Male Athlete of the Year half a dozen times.

41 - strides typically needed for Bolt to cover 100m.

45 - number of races in his winning run, stretching back to 2013, which was ended in the semi-final in London by eventual silver-medallist Christian Coleman.

3 - Bolt's finishing position in his final race.