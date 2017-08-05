Usain Bolt in numbers

Usain Bolt's last individual race ended in defeat to his long-time rival Justin Gatlin in the World Championships 100 metres final in London.

The Jamaican sprinter still has plenty to look back on with pride and h ere, Press Association Sport reviews his career in numbers.

9.58 - Bolt's 100m world record (in seconds), set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin.

19.19 - his 200m record (secs) from the same Championships.

36.84 secs - he holds a complete set of sprint world records after Jamaica's relay efforts at the London 2012 Olympics.

27.79 - Bolt's fastest recorded speed (mph) on the track. It was measured from his time of 1.61 seconds for the 60-to-80m split in his record 100m run in Berlin.

8 - Olympic gold medals on Bolt's record. He lost another from the 4x100m relay at Beijing 2008 when team-mate Nesta Carter failed a retrospective drugs test.

7.1million - followers on Instagram.

11 - world titles.

4 - times Bolt has been named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year.

6 - he has been named IAAF Male Athlete of the Year half a dozen times.

41 - strides typically needed for Bolt to cover 100m.

45 - number of races in his winning run, stretching back to 2013, which was ended in the semi-final in London by eventual silver-medallist Christian Coleman.

3 - Bolt's finishing position in his final race.