Usain Bolt in quotes

Usain Bolt's last individual race ended in defeat to his long-time rival Justin Gatlin in the 100 metres final at the World Championships in London.

The Jamaican finished third as Gatlin was followed over the line by Christian Coleman in a United States one-two.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some memorable quotes - from Bolt himself and from those associated with him.

"I am a living legend; bask in my glory." - Bolt's parting statement at the end of his press conference after his 200 metres gold at London 2012.

"I have broken every record there is to break, in every event I have ever done. For me, I have proven myself since I was 15. I have shown I was always going to be great. I am confident in myself and my team, the people I work with. And I know I am clean." - Bolt when asked to defend his own exploits in the light of his rivals Asafa Powell and Tyson Gay failing drug tests.

"I like to entertain, because that's what people come out and see. I try to make it different, this is why people love me so much." - Bolt on his global appeal.

"I'm going to say something controversial. Carl Lewis - I have no respect for him. The things he says about the track athletes are very downgrading. I think he's just looking for attention, because nobody really talks about him. I've lost all respect for him. All respect." - Bolt launches a scathing attack on Carl Lewis over remarks about doping.

"I think he should show more respect for his competitors and shake hands, give a tap on the shoulder to the other ones immediately after the finish and not make gestures like the one he made in the 100 metres. I understand the joy. He might have interpreted that in another way, but the way it was perceived was 'catch me if you can'. You don't do that. But he'll learn. He's still a young man." - Former International Olympic Committee president Jacques Rogge misjudges the public mood by criticising Bolt's showboating at the Beijing Olympics.

"It has been a pleasure being in the same era as Usain Bolt. The guy's last name is Bolt and he's the fastest man ever - you can't write stories like that." - Two-time Olympic decathlon champion Ashton Eaton shows Rogge how it is done.