Usain Bolt reaches 100m final but finishes semi-final behind Christian Coleman

Usain Bolt advanced to the 100 metres final at the World Championships - despite finishing behind American Christian Coleman - to remain on course for his golden finale.

The defending champion ran 9.98 seconds at the London Stadium in the third heat of the semi-final as he chases his 12th world title.

Bolt suffered another poor start - having complained about the starting blocks after the heats - but recovered and eased up on the line as he and Coleman eyed each other up.

World leader Coleman ran 9.97 seconds - he and Bolt posting the only sub-10-second runs of the championships - to beat the Jamaican and make a statement before Saturday evening's final.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt will retire from athletics after next weekend's 4x100m relay, with the 100m final his last individual global race.

The fastest two qualified automatically and only Reece Prescod made the final for Britain after running 10.05secs.

James Dasaolu and CJ Ujah failed to make it but 2011 world champion Yohan Blake eased in to win his heat in 10.04secs.

American Justin Gatlin was second the first semi-final, behind South Africa's Akani Simbine, with France's Jimmy Vicaut and China's Bingtian Su completing the final line up.

Dasaolu, 29, said: " Looking back, I haven't really acquitted myself too well this year. I've only looked back at the race once, but from what I've seen I got a good start.

"I was kind of with the field and I wanted to run, but it just wasn't there today. I'm really disappointed and I know I've got more to give for the next few years in the sport."