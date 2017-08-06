Jamaican prime minister calls for life bans for athletes who fail drug tests

Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness has called for athletes who fail drug tests to receive life bans following Justin Gatlin's 100 metres victory at the World Championships.

American Gatlin has twice served doping bans but at the age of 35 pulled off a shock win, ending Usain Bolt's reign as sprint king in what was the Jamaican's final individual race.

The new champion was booed by many inside the 2012 Olympic stadium.

And although prime minister Holness did not criticise Gatlin personally, his view is that sporting bodies need to get tougher with those who break the rules.

"I think there should be very stringent penalties for people who use performance-enhancing drugs in sport," he said.

"But at the same time once the person has paid their penalty, they've done their time, and the governing body has allowed them in the sport, then I really don't have a comment on whether or not victory is deserved - he (Gatlin) has won the race."

In an interview aired in full on BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek show from 9am on Sunday, the Jamaican PM was asked if life bans would be appropriate.

"It's the only way you're going to fully ensure that people don't cheat in the sport," he said. "That's my view."

He watched the race from Jamaica as Bolt finished third following a slow start that left him trailing Gatlin and runner-up Christian Coleman throughout.

"Certainly there is a dampening of the mood but we're still very festive because Usain Bolt is such a great sportsman, his achievements are probably superhuman, but at the end of the day we're all human beings and sometimes these things do happen," Mr Holness said.

"But we in Jamaica view Usain Bolt as our hero. H e is a legend. S o I think his achievements are still intact.

"We see him as a great sportsman. The Jamaican people still love him and I believe the world still loves Usain Bolt.

"Clearly it's not the ending we wanted.

"He recognised he was getting towards the end of his career and he took the right decision to bow out at the time he's doing it.

"But somehow I feel in the back of my mind that there is more left in Usain Bolt and - who knows? - we may see him come again.

"What I'm particularly proud of is he did the work, he stuck with the sport, he worked very hard, he followed the advice of his coach, but more than that, he kept clean."

That factor is the key one for the Jamaican PM, with Bolt's reputation unsullied by the positive drug tests that several of his rivals have had.

"I think that adds so much to the value of what he has managed to achieve, being a sportsman who has managed to achieve all these things without even the slightest suggestion of any performance-enhancing," the Jamaican PM said.

"That is the value of his contribution, that he can do all these great things, all these superhuman things, without any performance enhancement, no suggestion of cheating, I think that has capped his career.

"I don't think there is anyone who will achieve what he has done in our lifetime or lifetimes to come."