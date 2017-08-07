Betty Cuthbert dies, aged 79

Former Australia sprinter Betty Cuthbert has died at the age of 79 following a long battle with multiple sclerosis, Athletics Australia has announced.

Cuthbert impressed as an 18-year-old at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, winning gold medals in the 100, 200 and 4x100 metres relay races.

Although injury denied her further glory at the 1960 Games, she won gold in the sprint relay at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth, before landing the 400m at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo.

A tweet read: "Athletics Australia is saddened to confirm the passing of Olympic legend Betty Cuthbert, Our thoughts with her family & friends. #RIP."