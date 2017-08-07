Cristiano Ronaldo included in Real Madrid squad to face Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Real Madrid's squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Manchester United.

The 32-year-old forward was given an extended break following his part in Portugal's Confederations Cup campaign, before appearing at a Spanish court to answer charges relating to his tax returns.

Ronaldo has denied he evaded tax or hid details of his income from the authorities - charges that led the world's best player to seriously consider a move away from the Bernabeu earlier in the summer.

However, the Portuguese appears set to stay put and, despite only just returning to training, has been included in the 24-man squad taking on former club United in Macedonia.

Real Madrid face Jose Mourinho's Europa League winners in the UEFA Super Cup in Skopje on Tuesday evening.