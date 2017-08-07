Jonny Brownlee settles for fourth as Javier Gomez wins in Montreal

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee finished fourth at the ITU Montreal World Triathlon Series race on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist missed out a podium place after forming part of a breakaway during the cycling leg.

Five-time world champion Javier Gomez, of Spain, completed the 1.5 kilometre swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run in windy conditions in one hour, 47 minutes and 49 seconds.

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt, who won in Montreal last year when it was a lower-level World Cup event, finished runner-up 16 seconds off the lead.

South African Richard Murray took third place in 1.48:42, having overtaken Brownlee on the last lap.