Laura Muir can raise the mood after a disappointing day for Great Britain

Laura Muir is under pressure to revive British Athletics' World Championships campaign as she goes for glory in the 1500 metres final on Monday.

The 24-year-old feels she has learned from her seventh-placed finish at last summer's Olympics in Rio as she looks to conquer a fiercely competitive field.

The spotlight is on Muir after a disappointing day for the hosts in London on Sunday, with Katarina Johnson-Thompson finishing fifth in the heptathlon.

Andrew Pozzi, Asha Philip, Desiree Henry and Daryll Neita all failed to qualify for their finals while Holly Bradshaw missed a medal in the pole vault.

Muir must contend with Kenya's Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, Holland's Sifan Hassan, who has run the three fastest times in the world this year, and Ethiopia's world record holder Genzebe Dibaba.

Muir's mindset remains the same, though, with her Olympic experience standing her in good stead.

Asked how mentally prepared she felt compared to Rio, she said: "I think similar really. The field is very similar, but Rio was another championship under my belt, another experience."

And Hassan for one certainly sees the home favourite as a contender.

"It will be great because everybody is so good. Laura Muir was really strong," she said.

"I feel better now and in better shape than at the Olympic Games (when she finished fifth). My mentality has also changed. I have become more self-confident."

Muir will also have team-mate Laura Weightman for company in the final and she too is not there to make up the numbers.

"I think I have got a lot left for the final," she said. "I am just thrilled to be in that final and I want to be competitive."

The home crowd will be looking for a home success after the hosts fell flat on Sunday with Matt Hudson-Smith missing out on the 400m final with Guy Learmonth and Elliot Giles failing to reach the 800m final.

But Kyle Langford did reach the 800m final, which will be held on Tuesday at the London Stadium.