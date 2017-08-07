Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona sent home by England for disciplinary reasons

Manu Tuilagi and Denny Solomona have been sent home from England's August training camp on the grounds of "team culture issues".

Press Association Sport understands that the Leicester centre and Sale wing have been disciplined for drinking alcohol during the three-day gathering in south-west London.

"Denny Solomona and Manu Tuilagi have been sent home today from England's training camp following team culture issues. We will not be commenting further," a Rugby Football Union statement read.