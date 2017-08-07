Sara Errani handed two-month ban after failing doping test

Former world number five Sara Errani has been suspended for two months after failing a doping test, the International Tennis Federation has announced.

The 30-year-old Italian, who reached the French Open final in 2012 and is now ranked 98, tested positive for letrozole, a substance commonly used in the treatment of breast cancer, during an out-of-competition test in February.

It has now been revealed that Errani accepted a charge of violating anti-doping rules in April. The ban, effective from August 3, was imposed after the case was heard by an independent tribunal last month.

The tribunal accepted Errani's claims that she had probably accidentally ingested drugs being used by her mother to treat breast cancer.

The written reasons for the verdict revealed Errani had been visiting her mother prior to the date of her positive test on February 16. Her mother routinely stored her drugs close to an area used to prepare food and contamination was possible because there had been times when pills had been dropped or spilled.

The presence of the substance in Errani's system could not be completely overlooked but the tribunal accepted it was taken unintentionally.

Letrozole can help increase body mass and has been banned for all athletes since 2005 following concerns from the World Anti-Doping Agency it was being abused by bodybuilders. There is no evidence it would enhance the performance of an elite tennis player.

The violation could have resulted in a two-year ban but, after considering the evidence, a two-month suspension was deemed sufficient.

Errani was tested again on June 7 and that proved negative.

All her results between the two tests have been annulled, meaning she must forfeit ranking points and prize money accrued between these days. She will be eligible to play again from October 3.

A statement from the ITF read: "An independent tribunal appointed under article 8.1 of the 2017 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme has found that Sara Errani committed an anti-doping rule violation under Article 2.1 of the programme and, as a consequence, has disqualified the affected results and imposed a period of ineligibility of two months, commencing on August 3, 2017."