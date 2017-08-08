Dina Asher-Smith wins heat to book 200m semi-final spot

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith qualified for the women's 200 metres semi-finals with a comfortable heat win on day five of the World Championships in London.

Asher-Smith won her heat in 22.73 seconds to advance fourth fastest behind Holland's Dafne Schippers, who clocked 22.63secs.

The United States' Tori Bowie, the 100m champion, did not start her heat.

Briton Bianca Williams advanced as one of two fastest losers, in 19th place in 23.30, but Shannon Hylton was only 23rd in 23.39 to miss out.

Asher-Smith, who suffered a broken foot in training in February, won the European title in 2016 and was Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay in Rio last year.

The 21-year-old said: "I was so happy to be able to put that race together in a heat style.

"I was so calm, which is so weird for me. I'm honestly so unbelievably grateful to be here.

"I was so eager and ready to put together a good performance and hopefully get to the semis. I'm happy to have done that.

"We're going to turn it up a bit for the semis and see about making a finals spot."

US Track and Field later disclosed that Bowie's withdrawal was due to her fall at the end of the 100m, rather than the norovirus which has spread throughout athletes and competitors associated with the championships.

US Track and Field wrote on Twitter: "Tori Bowie has withdrawn from the 200m as she continues to recover from her fall at the conclusion of the women's 100m final Sunday.

"Her condition will continue to be evaluated to assess her readiness for the 4x100 relay (on Saturday)."

British team captain Eilidh Doyle edged through to Thursday's 400m hurdles final in eighth place.

Doyle was one of two fastest losers after placing third in her semi-final heat on Tuesday night in 55.33.

Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic led the way in qualifying in 54.59, while Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad of the USA advanced in fifth place after winning her semi-final heat.

"You want to lead by example," Doyle said in an interview in the stadium.

"I'm over the moon to qualify."

Meghan Beesley did not advance after placing sixth in her semi-final.