Great Britain's World Championship medal misses and medal chances

Sir Mo Farah, with 10,000 metres gold, has won Great Britain's only medal of the London 2017 World Championships after four days of competition. British Athletics targeted six to eight medals for the 10-day event at the London Stadium, which concludes on Sunday. Here Press Association Sport looks at the medal misses and where the podium places might come from.

The medal misses

Much has been expected of the 24-year-old Scot since she broke 2004 Olympic champion Kelly Holmes' British record twice in quick succession in 2016. She was seventh in the Olympics and squeezed out of the medal places in a competitive field as Faith Kipyegon of Kenya won gold on Monday night.

Sophie Hitchon - seventh, hammer

The Olympic bronze medal winner in Rio was in tears after her sixth throw of the final as two-time Olympic champion Anita Wlodarcyzk of Poland won her second successive world title and third in all. Hitchon would have needed to improve personal best of 74.54m, set in Rio, by more than 23cm to have claimed a medal.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson - fifth, heptathlon

The 24-year-old has long been considered the heir to three-time world champion and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill, but a high jump 18cm short of her best left her chasing in the remaining five events. She is still searching for consistency across the seven disciplines and must improve her javelin and shot put to be a genuine contender.

Holly Bradshaw - sixth, pole vault

Bradshaw was inconsolable after missing out on a podium place. She was one of five athletes to clear 4.65m, but Robeilys Peinado of Venezuela and Yarisley Silva of Cuba shared bronze on countback. Bradshaw - and the two others who cleared the height - had an additional failure at a lower height.

Andy Pozzi - semi-final, 110m hurdles

A fourth-placed finish in his semi-final heat on Sunday meant the 25-year-old Pozzi failed to advance to the final, which was won by Omar McLeod on Monday as Jamaica finally won a gold medal after Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson missed out over the 100m flat.

Possible podiums?

Farah won a 10th successive global title - four Olympic golds and six world titles - with 10,000m victory on Saturday and will be up against a similarly competitive field as he seeks a third straight double-double over 5,000m and 10,000m at World Championships. He is retiring from the track at the end of this season. The heats are on Wednesday's sixth day.

Dina Asher-Smith - 200m, Friday (day eight)

The Londoner, Olympic bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay in Rio, broke her foot earlier this year, so her prospects remain uncertain. Her 200m campaign begins on Tuesday night, with the final on Friday.

Laura Muir - 5000m on Sunday (day 10)

Muir broke fellow Scot Liz McColgan's 25-year-old British indoor record earlier this year but after her 1500m played down her chances in what is still a new event for her. The heats take place on Thursday's seventh day and the final is on Sunday's last day of competition.

4x100m relays - Saturday (day nine) and 4x400m relays Sunday (day 10)

Provided the teams can get the baton around, Britain could do well in the relays - for both men's and women's and at both distances - despite having few individual finalists.

Eilidh Doyle - 400m hurdles, Thursday (day seven)

The team captain qualified comfortably for the semi-finals, which take place later on Tuesday, as Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad led the qualifiers. Doyle has championship pedigree. But can she step up from finalist to podium contender?

Robbie Grabarz - high jump, Sunday (day 10)

The London 2012 bronze medallist will hope to be inspired by the partisan crowd again. Qualification takes place on the morning of Friday's eighth day, with the final on Sunday's concluding day.

Tom Bosworth - 20km race walk, Sunday (day 10)

The 27-year-old was sixth in the Olympics and has an outside prospect of a podium place if the race goes his way.