Hotel hosting World Championships athletes with gastroenteritis clear of blame

The London hotel hosting World Championships athletes suffering from gastroenteritis was " not the source of the illness", according to a spokesperson.

Competition organisers confirmed on Monday night that several London 2017 competitors - staying at the same official team hotel - had been affected by the outbreak.

A spokesperson from the Tower Hotel said in a statement: "We can confirm that regretfully a small number of our guests have been suffering from an illness. We have worked collaboratively with the EHO (Environmental Health Officer) and IAAF to investigate the origins of the illness and can confirm that the hotel was not the source of the illness.

"We have followed strict hygiene protocol, ensuring that those affected are not in contact with other guests and all public areas have been thoroughly sanitised. We continue to liaise with the medical authorities and the IAAF to ensure the comfort of those guests affected and the health and well-being of all our guests remains a priority."

Botswana's Isaac Makwala, a 400 metres medal prospect, was given medical dispensation to withdraw from the 200m heats on Monday night after reportedly suffering food poisoning. Without a valid reason for puling out, he could have been disqualified from the 400m.

The organisers of the global showpiece, being staged at the London Stadium, announced late on Monday that a number of athletes staying at the same official hotel have suffered from gastroenteritis.

A statement from London 2017 read: "There have been a number of cases of gastroenteritis reported by team members residing within one of the official team hotels for the World Championships.

"Those affected have been supported by both team and LOC (local organising committee) medical staff. In addition we have been working with Public Health England to ensure the situation is managed and contained.

"As a result, further advice and guidelines have been issued to team doctors and support staff - standard procedure for such an occurrence where a number of teams are occupying championship accommodation."

Two-time world javelin silver medallist Steve Backley spoke on Tuesday morning of the precautions athletes needed to take as a matter of course.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: "You always drink bottled water, you take the ice out of your water - you always do that when you travel overseas. You tend to eat foods that are low risk. Until they get to the bottom of where this bacteria has come from, this sounds like it's a little bit more serious. But it's the timing of it.

"Carolin Schafer mentioned she's been affected, the German heptathlete - she's all done, she took her silver medal behind Nafi Thiam early in the schedule - but if the timing's bad and there's something wrong systemically your body shuts down.

"The margins between gold, silver, not making finals, whatever level you are, are tiny at these championships - as they are at every major championships. You've got to get everything right."

Backley added: "I was never too OCD about (taking hand gel everywhere), but you make the relevant and appropriate decisions - where you eat, what you eat, how you eat, how you keep your hands clean and so on. But if something is introduced out of your control, that's bad timing. It hopefully doesn't affect the Brits, but you feel desperately sorry for the people it does affect."