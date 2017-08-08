Jones misses Super Cup clash after Manchester United fail with bid to delay ban

Phil Jones will miss the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid despite Manchester United's ongoing appeal against his suspension - a two-match ban that could yet be extended by a game.

UEFA recently handed the 25-year-old defender the ban for verbally abusing a doping control officer after being selected for testing after May's Europa League triumph against Ajax.

United's application to have the case delayed until after Tuesday's Super Cup was rejected and UEFA has confirmed their appeal against Jones' suspension remains, with a date for the hearing to be set in due course.

The England international is set to miss the Real Madrid encounter in Skopje and United's first Champions League group match, but UEFA regulations allow for the ban to be extended to a third game - albeit that scenario currently looks unlikely.

Press Association Sport understands Jones was upset at having to miss out on celebrations and a squad photograph paying tribute to victims of the Manchester terrorist attack. The defender expressed that disappointment to the official at the time.

This is the first time UEFA has had to deal with such a case.

United team-mate Daley Blind was fined 5,000 euros for not immediately reporting for a test while the club were fined 10,000 for the rule breaches.

There is no suggestion that either player was guilty of doping.