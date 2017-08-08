Sir Mo Farah: Experience will be key in final track gold medal bid

Sir Mo Farah admits his experience will be key as he increasingly looks like Great Britain's last gold medal hope at the World Championships.

The 34-year-old runs in the 5,000 metres heats on Wednesday having bagged the hosts' only medal in London, the 10,000m title on Friday.

Farah has pointed to Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei as one of the men who could stop him bowing out with a second title defence ahead of his track retirement later this month.

He will focus on the marathon after August's Diamond League final in Zurich and will use all his cunning to go out with a bang at the London Stadium.

He said: "Experience is everything. If you've been in a situation before and done it then it's easier to deal with and that will help me massively. It's all the new ones that are a bit more scary because they are raw. They don't know what they are doing. They just go for it.

"Cheptegei is strong, he's the one coming through. If you believe you're strong enough, keep working and that will lift you and encourage you to keep going further.

"Like when I had a chance to live with the Kenyans, that's what really changed me as an athlete. You see them and you tell yourself, 'If what I am doing is not right and what they're doing is right, how are you going to beat them?'."

Great Britain only have Farah's medal to show for their efforts after the first five days of the championships after Laura Muir finished fourth in the 1,500m on Monday.

Andrew Pozzi, Sophie Hitchon and Holly Bradshaw all under-performed while Reece Prescod was the only British sprinter in the 100m final on Saturday.

And former sprinter Darren Campbell, who won 200m silver at the Olympics in 2000, is concerned where the next generation of medal contenders will come from after Farah retires.

Campbell won bronze in the 100m at the 2003 World Championships in Paris, with no British male sprinter managing to make the podium since.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The reality is Mo Farah has the only medal. Mo Farah is retiring from the track after here so what are we pinning our hopes on?

"We've got something wrong then. I'm the last sprinter to win a global medal, that's ridiculous. The talent we have in sprinting, it's better than that."