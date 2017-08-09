Andy Murray withdraws from Cincinnati Masters as injury problems continue

Andy Murray has pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati due to an ongoing hip injury.

The British world number one has not played since his WImbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey, but still hopes to fit for next month's US Open.

Murray said: " Unfortunately I won't be playing in Cincinnati as I continue my recovery. I always enjoy playing there and I look forward to returning next year.

"I'm continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York."

Murray's insistence that he could still play in New York is a good sign after initial fears his injury could rule him out for the rest of the season.

He went into the defence of his WImbledon title with the injury and kept it at bay for the early rounds before visibly struggling against the big-hitting Querrey.

Last week Murray pulled out of the Masters 1000 event in Montreal, and Cincinnati represented his final chance for a competitive warm-up prior to the US Open.

Murray's absence means he could make his return having been usurped as world number one by Rafael Nadal, who will reclaim top spot if he reaches the semi-finals this week.

And the Scot is not the only player feeling the effects of a gruelling season.

Novak Djokovic has already revealed he will sit out the rest of the season with an elbow injury while Stan Wawrinka has also withdrawn from Cincinnati.