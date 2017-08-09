Dai Greene backs British athletes to come good despite lack of medals in London

Former world champion Dai Greene believes Great Britain's next generation of athletes will come good despite their World Championship struggles.

The 31-year-old won the 400 metres hurdles world title in 2011 in Daegu and is the last British male, other than Sir Mo Farah, to win a world track title.

The hosts are struggling at the championships in London this month with only Farah having won a medal, gold in the 10,000m, so far while Laura Muir finished fourth in the 1500m on Monday.

Medal hopes Andy Pozzi, Sophie Hitchon and Holly Bradshaw all underperformed and only Reece Prescod reached the men's 100m final.

Farah is hot favourite for the 5000m title while the relay squads will hope to snatch a medal. Robbie Grabarz and Dina Asher-Smith are also contenders in the high jump and 200m respectively.

And Greene, who missed the championships with a groin injury, backed the squad despite the lack of medals.

He told Press Association Sport: "If you look at the names over the last few nights, I don't think any of them have got any senior outdoor medals - certainly at world or Olympic level.

"It's difficult to get that first medal. It's a lot of expectation and the athletes we're looking at this year to try to do that they are still quite young.

"The projected medal score from British Athletics (six-to-eight), I thought that was a little bit on the optimistic side. I felt they were banking on people who had not won medals ever before to go out and deliver in the first time in their careers at the highest level.

"In sport there is no guarantee. Because it's a home championships people get a lot of attention and that attention has to go somewhere, and outside our bankers you look to the people making finals.

"The attention has fallen on them but sadly they haven't been able to bridge that gap. I'm sure they will win global medals - it's just unfortunate it hasn't happened this week. They are all between 20 and 25-years-old and this experience will help them.

"If we're having this conversation in two years time then things haven't changed, but nobody will be more disheartened than the athletes themselves because they have high expectations."

Jessica Ennis-Hill won three world heptathlon titles and Greg Rutherford took the 2015 long jump crowd with Christine Ohuruogu winning the 400m title in 2013.

Farah won double gold in Moscow 2013 and Beijing 2015 and Greene conceded the quartet had pampered fans.

"We've been spoiled in recent times with Mo, Jess, Greg and Christine," said the 2010 European 400m hurdles champion.

"The British public have had the spotlight on athletics - with Super Saturday - and they may assume it's always going to be like that. The harsh reality is it isn't.

"It goes to show how good Jess, Mo, Greg and Christine have been."

However, former sprinter Darren Campbell, who won 200m silver at the Olympics in 2000, is concerned where the next generation of medal contenders will come from when Farah retires from the track later this month.

Campbell won bronze in the 100m at the 2003 World Championships in Paris with no male sprinter managing to make the podium since.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: "The reality is Mo Farah has the only medal. Mo Farah is retiring from the track after here so what are we pinning our hopes on?

"We've got something wrong then. I'm the last sprinter to win a global medal, that's ridiculous. The talent we have in sprinting, it's better than that."