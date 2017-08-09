Kyle Langford would love to fill Mo Farah's boots and inspire new athletes

Kyle Langford believes he can fill the gap left by Sir Mo Farah after almost winning a shock medal at the World Championships.

The 21-year-old finished fourth in the 800 metres after a gutsy run which left him just 0.04 seconds off the podium as France's Pierre-Ambroise Boss won gold in one minute 44.67 seconds on Tuesday.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, who runs in the 5000m heats on Wednesday, will retire from the track after the Diamond League final in Zurich this month to focus on the marathon .

Langford grew up peeling potatoes at his mum and dad's chip shop in Watford on the Meriden Estate, where Anthony Joshua also lived, and took up athletics five years ago.

There are a lack of obvious contenders to replace Farah as the face and leading light of British athletics but, ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Toyko, Langford wants to take on the challenge.

He said: "I'm not saying I'm going to overtake Mo or dominate like him, but it's more that I would love to fill his boots. I feel like I can. I'm not going to say I've got the personality - I hope I do - but people can probably relate to me.

"I wasn't fed a silver spoon, my parents (Donald and Karen) had to work really hard to get me here as there was a point in my career where it could have gone for the worse.

"It was carry on working or keep running. My parents tried to fund me, it was hard to get money for spikes, and then luckily after that year I jumped on a Nike contract.

"I think athletics needs guys like me. It's probably going to be controversial but it needs to change a little, it's set a little bit in its ways. Athletics as a whole needs to be like this whole championships has been.

"Hopefully with my personality I can get other people involved in athletics. My aim is not to just win Olympic gold or get a world record or be the face of the sport, it's to try to get people involved.

"In Watford at the moment there's a lot of kids who want to be athletes now and I take a lot of pride in that."

Langford was 50-1 to make the final and had not been tipped to trouble the podium, coming into the championships ranked 40th in the world, but launched a late bid in the final 150 metres as he went from last to fourth.

He clocked a personal best of one minutes 45.25 seconds and is determined to improve having come so close.

"Bittersweet. I've used that a lot, it's my new word," said the 2015 800m European junior champion. "Being so close to third, I wanted to medal so badly, it's what I've said from the start and a lot of people doubted that.

"I know what I'm capable of and even after the British Championships when I came third and the Anniversary Games where I didn't run well but still got a PB I said to Jon (Bigg, coach) I knew I will make the final and hopefully a medal will come from it.

"A medal didn't come so it's a bit gutting but I visualised myself winning. Coming fourth is annoying but I'm grateful being on the track and racing.

"It's a blessing and a curse at the same time. It's maybe a good thing, it keeps me hungry and striving for more.

"If you give me another 10m I would have been close to gold. It's alright saying it but the race is 800m, not 805m. These are the things me and Jon will look at and take it to the Commonwealths and World Indoors.

"There's an expression I like to use: 'You never lose, you win and you learn'. You win or you learn, from every loss you take something from."