Masters champion Sergio Garcia struggling for form ahead of US PGA Championship

Masters champion Sergio Garcia admits he needs to find a last-minute spark to give himself a chance of claiming a second major of the season.

Garcia finally broke his major drought at the 74th attempt in April, beating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National.

But, although he finished second in the BMW International Open in June and carded a closing 67 in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday, the 37-year-old Spaniard is not overly optimistic about his chances in the US PGA Championship.

"My game was definitely better at Augusta, for sure," said Garcia, who would join Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead and Jack Burke in winning the Masters and US PGA in the same year if he ends up lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. "I felt like my swing was behaving a little bit more the way I want it.

"At the moment there's some things that are not quite where I want them to be, and they need to be better very early, starting (on Thursday) morning.

" At the end of the day I've always been a feel player. So if I feel something that works and I can ride that feeling throughout the week, then we should be fine. If not, we'll fight with what we have and try to do the best possible."

Garcia can at least take some comfort from his Masters triumph, which came five years after he said he was not good enough to win a major.

"You do think whatever happens, I've already won the Masters, and it's amazing," added Garcia, who will play the first two rounds alongside fellow 2017 major winners Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

" But at the same time, it doesn't mean that you're not going to go out there and try as hard as you can, because that's what we do. That's the only way we know how to play. And if I didn't care, then I wouldn't get angry when I don't play the way I want to."