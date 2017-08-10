Brighton closing in on club record signing Jose Izquierdo

Brighton have confirmed they are close to completing the capture of Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

The Premier League newcomers have agreed personal terms with the 25-year-old, and a fee with the Belgium outfit, and expect to seal the transfer in the next 24 hours.

The Seagulls will set a new club transfer fee for the second time in a week if the deal for Izquierdo goes through as anticipated.

Brighton broke their transfer record by signing midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven on Monday, and now hope to have done so again with Izquierdo - in a deal thought to be worth £13.5million.

"Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years," said Brighton boss Chris Hughton.

"He's been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015-16 he was also Belgium's Player of the Year.

"Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer."

Izquierdo must now pass a medical and gain the relevant work permits and international clearance before his Brighton move can be fully ratified.

The two-cap Colombia star was named Belgium's player of the year in 2015-16, and has made more than 80 appearances in three years at Club Brugge.

Brighton now hope to have shattered their club transfer fee record for the third time this summer, as they bid to build a robust squad for their maiden Premier League campaign.

The Seagulls paid £5.2m for Valencia's Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan in June, and have now twice eclipsed that fee.

Hughton's men will open their Premier League campaign with a daunting home clash against Manchester City on Saturday.