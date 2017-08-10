Derbyshire fined for fielding ineligible players

Derbyshire have been fined £1,500 by the England and Wales Cricket Board's discipline commission after fielding two ineligible players.

Unregistered academy player Callum Brodrick played in the NatWest T20 Blast victory against Worcestershire on July 19 and James Sykes took part in a second XI fixture against Lancashire earlier in the month while he was still registered with Leicestershire.

The commission accepted that "these regulation breaches were administrative oversights on the part of the Derbyshire County Cricket Club" and Derbyshire apologised for their error, the ECB announced in a statement.