Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan secure spots in 5,000 metres final

Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan qualified for Sunday's World Championships 5,000 metres final on Thursday.

Sir Mo Farah's 10,000m gold last Friday was hosts Great Britain's only medal in the first six days of competition and his quest for a golden double continues in Saturday's 5,000m final.

The heats of the corresponding women's event opened proceedings on Thursday's seventh day of competition at the London Stadium.

British record holder Muir, who finished fourth in the 1,500m on Monday, was in the first heat and had to come in the top five to be sure to advance.

Muir was overtaken by two athletes in the final 100m as she clocked 14 minutes 59.34 seconds to place seventh in her heat, which was won by Hellen Obiri of Kenya in 14mins 56.70secs.

Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana, the world and Olympic 10,000m champion, was second in 14:57.06.

Muir had to wait until the second heat concluded to learn if she would progress. She did so and was joined in the final by another Scot.

McColgan finished fourth behind Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in the second heat, which was won in 14:59.34. McColgan clocked a personal best of 15:00.38 and compatriot Steph Twell finished 15th in 15:41.29.

Muir said: "That was long. I ran as hard as I could. That was fast. I've been looking at the times of heats from previous championships and that's the fastest ever, well, that I know of anyway.

"I felt good out there apart from that last lap.

"I know I'm better than I ran today and hopefully I can show it in the final."

McColgan did not know the time required to be a fastest loser, so wanted to qualify automatically.

McColgan said: "I'm so shocked at that time. It was so slow at the start.

"We're not allowed to see the previous race, so we were jumping over trying to see the times and any time the door opened for people to go to the toilet we were trying to see what was happening.

"We knew it was quick because we could hear the Tannoy, so fastest-loser spots were crazy. After the first couple of laps I thought, 'We're in trouble here - we need to be top five'.

"To cross the line in 15 minutes... for me 15 minutes is me eyeballs out from the start, so to jog and really only pick up (pace) for the last six (laps), I'm over the moon with that. I'm really happy.

"I was determined to get that top five and not leave it to qualifying times."

Lynsey Sharp, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Adelle Tracey all qualified for Friday night's 800m semi-finals.

The top three in each heat progressed. Oskan-Clarke finished third in her heat in 2:01.30, Sharp was second in her heat in 2:01.04 and Tracey clocked a personal best of 2:00.28 to place fourth in her heat, advancing as a fastest loser in the fourth fastest time.

Sharp said: "It's just so competitive to make the final so you've got to take each round as it comes and run tomorrow as a final. That's what I'll do.

"I didn't see any of the other ones (heats), so I'll just stick to my plan, for once... just to get a clear run-in."