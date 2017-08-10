Minichiello predicts no funding cut for GB as London can be 'spun' as success

The man who coached Jessica Ennis-Hill to three world heptathlon titles and an Olympic gold believes Great Britain's disappointing medal return at London 2017 will not result in an Olympic funding cut.

After six days of the World Athletics Championships, the hosts have one medal, Sir Mo Farah's third 10,000metres title, and were tied for 11th on the medal table.

Having won seven medals at last year's Olympics and the 2015 Worlds, the team was set a target of six to eight medals by funding agency UK Sport.

This seemed a reasonable expectation based on home advantage, similar returns from the last five world championships, a diminished Russian presence and more than £27million of public funding for the team's build-up to Tokyo 2020.

But for Toni Minichiello , these expectations were unreasonable and the picture is rosier than it looks.

Speaking to Press Association Sport, Minichiello said: "We had a lot more possibles than probables coming in and, so far, those possibles have fallen short.

"If you look at them rationally, Katarina Johnson-Thompson was ranked fourth coming in but there was a large gap to third and she ended up coming fifth.

"Holly Bradshaw, Laura Muir and Sophie Hitchon were all ranked as finalists but not medallists and that is how it turned out. I think only Andrew Pozzi really disappointed, because he has beaten the Hungarian who got bronze all season, but that's hurdles and there are plenty of them to trip you up.

"But I would be surprised if UK Sport cuts their money because you can spin these championships as progress, with all these near misses.

"You could point to the recent success at the Euro Juniors and you could say 'wait until next year', when I suspect we'll do well at the Commonwealths and Europeans. The real test will be the 2019 Worlds in Doha.

"As the central sport at the Olympics, athletics is a little bit protected. UK Sport will ask tough questions, and they should, but will they take tough actions?"

Minichiello's view that these championships can be seen in a more positive light than the bald facts of the medal table is supported by the official 'placing table', which gives teams eight points for a win, seven for coming second and so on, down to one point for eighth place.

By that measure, Great Britain and Northern Ireland are seventh, with Farah's win, three fourths, a fifth, two sixths and a seventh.

But while this table does reflect strength in depth, it is a hard sell to suggest the hosts have out-performed the team below them, South Africa and their four medals, including two golds.

Sports data company Gracenote offers a more accurate assessment as it weights medals and placings to better reflect their value.

Under its system, which is used by more than 20 national Olympic committees, a gold is worth six points, a silver three, bronze two, fourth 1.5, fifth 1.2, sixth 1, seventh 0.86 and eighth 0.75. This means a gold is worth five fifth places, as opposed to two fifth places.

Gracenote's analysis of London 2017 reveals, unsurprisingly, that GB's performance is down on recent championships on weighted medals, places and on the "market share" of both medals and places but by not as much as the traditional medal table would suggest.

More relevantly, however, Gracenote's head of sports analysis Simon Gleave believes the team is not under-performing in terms of form.

"We ranked every athlete in every discipline based on their historic data," explained Gleave.

"We would expect around 80 per cent of the eventual medallists to be ranked in our top eight before their events and, so far, that has been the case for 58 of the 70 medallists. There are no more surprise results than usual.

"Before the championships, Great Britain had 15 athletes ranked in the top eight of their events, including Farah twice, plus the four relays, but two of those - Greg Rutherford in the long jump and Adam Gemili in the 200 - aren't competing.

"We would therefore have expected eight British performances in the top eight at this stage and there have in fact been nine."

In fact, Gleave's analysis only had GB ranked to win two medals, both golds for Farah, with the team depending on home advantage and luck to turn those possibles into actuals.

Worryingly, for GB's hopes, Gleave has both women's relays finishing fourth and the men's sprint relay coming fifth. The men's 4x400metres team is tipped to come seventh.

" It looks highly unlikely Great Britain will achieve its medal target, which can only be achieved by almost all of the remaining medal hopes turning their fourth to eighth places into podiums," said Gleave.

"From here, four or five medals would be a good performance. I think the talent is there, it's just short of that medal quality."