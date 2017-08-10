Sir Mo Farah 'a little beaten up' but will be ready for 5,000m final

Sir Mo Farah vowed he will be ready for the 5,000 metres final despite admitting he is feeling the pain.

The 34-year-old finished second in his heat on Wednesday in 13 minutes 30.18 seconds and is now eyeing Saturday's final.

Farah has already won the 10,000m, securing Great Britain's only medal of the World Championships so far.

Farah shrugged off a knee injury and a cut leg, having been spiked in his 10,000m triumph, and will be fit to race again ahead of his planned track retirement later this month.

"I'm going to do it. You'll see me at the start line. I just have to recover," he said.

"I'm cold, it was miserable out there but it's job done. I had to get back into some kind of running again. It's been five days of chilling out and recovering.

"The 10k did take a lot out of me and I'm a little beaten up but I'm okay. The knee's alright, the body is a bit tired - that's all.

"The doctors and the team have been great for me. In fact I went home to stay in Teddington, that's where my family are, and I was like, 'Nah, I need to get back in the hotel'. I only stayed one night."

Wednesday's heat was run in soaking conditions at the London Stadium and Farah is wary of missing out on gold after Usain Bolt, retiring after the championships, only won bronze in the 100m on Saturday.

"You've seen it with Usain Bolt, it happens. No-one is going to give it to you - no matter who you are, even Usain Bolt," said Farah, who will be joined in the final by Scotland's Andy Butchart.

"Those boys are coming for me, they are hungry. You could see in the heat, they wanted to prove a point and show me."

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was the only British sprinter to make the 200m final as Danny Talbot and Zharnel Hughes, picked ahead of Adam Gemili, failed to qualify.

Botswana's Isaac Makwala also qualified having run a solo heat to reach the semi-final after he was controversially denied entry to the stadium on Tuesday as the IAAF tried to combat a norovirus outbreak.

He told the BBC: "I'm still running heartbroken. I wish the IAAF had taken the decision for me to run my 400 first, alone. I was ready to run the 400 alone. Then I could run the 200."